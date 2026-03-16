VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/15/2026

Sunday, March 15, 2026

2:01 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a subject with no feeling in their legs.

6:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a tree down on a power line.

7:52 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Woodland Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:18 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a subject in mental distress.

12:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Masters Road in Jennings Township for a report of a utility line down in the roadway.

1:22 p.m. – Dispatched Wren Fire and Convoy Fire to a location on Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of a grass fire.

2:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a utility line across McCleery Road in Ridge Township.

2:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Venedocia Eastern Road in Jennings Township for a broken utility pole leaning into the roadway.

3:41 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a report of a brush fire.

4:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire, Ohio City Fire, Willshire Fire, Wren Fire, Van Wert Fire, and CERT to assist Adams County, Indiana, on East 700 North for a reported barn fire.

4:55 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Evans Street in the Village of Venedocia for a report of theft.

5:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Ridge Township for a report of a juvenile being unruly.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a report of a stop sign being down.

9:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

11:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.