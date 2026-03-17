VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/16/2026

Monday, March 16, 2026

8:14 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Van Wert EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

8:43 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a burglary, a second degree felony, and an additional count of burglary, a third degree felony. William Ernest Tracy, 61, of Lima, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:47 a.m. – Deputies assisted a stranded resident from Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township to the City of Van Wert.

9:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle parked on the property.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the Scott Cemetery in Union Township.

12:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as a peace officer while a subject retrieved property.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to check the welfare of a dog.

2:43 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Bent Brook Drive in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

2:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a loose dog.

3:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a utility pole leaning and low wires.

4:12 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with chest pain.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Horn Road in Tully Township for a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located at a residence.

5:48 p.m.- Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

7:41 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on State Road in Ridge Township for a subject who was ill.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 127 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 1998 Pontiac Grand Prix driven by Ava Showalter of Van Wert was traveling south on U.S. 127, just south of Feasby Wisner Road. The car hit a patch of ice, slid off the right side of the road, flipped, and was stopped after hitting a utility pole. No injuries were reported.

8:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a protection order being violated.

8:24 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who had fallen.

10:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. Details of the crash are not yet available.