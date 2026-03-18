VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/17/2026

Tuesday, March 17, 2026

12:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.

12:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

1:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a jack-knifed semi-truck. A 2016 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Yahye Mohamed of Galloway was traveling westbound on U.S. 30. and went off the right side of the roadway and jack-knifed.

1:10 a.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and Van Wert EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. Route 30 in Ridge Township. A 2024 Freightliner Cascadia driven by Anthony Rivera of Warsaw was driving westbound on U.S. 30 near Gilliland Road. The vehicle went off the left side of the roadway and jack-knifed. The driver was treated at the scene. The Ohio State Highway Patrol assisted on scene.

7:14 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Mentzer Street in the Village of Convoy for a medical alarm.

7:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carpenter Road in Washington Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

8:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hospital Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

8:55 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Becker Road in Jennings Township for a report of fraud and theft.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Harrison Center Road in Harrison Township for a report of fraud.

12:14 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a subject having a seizure.

2:13 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Augustine Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of harassment.

3:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township for a report of six stray dogs.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Willshire Township for a report of two loose dogs.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Juvenile Division for civil contempt. Dawnja Sol Fuentes, 37, of Pleasant Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

6:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of domestic violence.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire for a report of a subject in mental distress.

9:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2011 Ford Explorer driven by Levi Krouskop of Auglaize County was traveling southbound on Ohio 116 in York Township. The SUV experienced an equipment failure, went off the left side of the road into a ditch, and then struck a utility pole. The vehicle sustained disabling damage to the front, and airbags were deployed. There were no injuries.

10:04 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Monticello Spencerville Road in York Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

11:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Gamble Road in Ridge Township.