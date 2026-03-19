VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/18/2026

Wednesday, March 18, 2026

1:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a stolen vehicle.

7:10 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Ernie Lee Ginter, 24, Willshire, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Route 116 in Ridge Township for a report of an injured deer.

5:04 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

7:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Goodwin Road in York Township for a report of an odor of propane.

7:58 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Emily Apple, 39, of Paulding, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Reidenbach Road in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.