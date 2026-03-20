VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/19/2026

Thursday, March 19, 2026

4:32 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

7:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:22 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Kreischer Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:02 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

9:30 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Ridge Township for a subject with back pain.

10:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.

10:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious person.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:35 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from West Hoffman Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of harassment.

11:46 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

12:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:25 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire and Wren Fire to a residence on Ainsworth Road in Willshire Township for a trash fire.

2:56 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a seizure.

3:08 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS and Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a subject feeling lightheaded.

3:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a complaint of open burning.

5:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Liberty Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a loose dog.

6:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:18 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Sheets Road in Willshire Township for a subject having a seizure.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a wooded area of Washington Township for a report of a deceased subject being located. Deputies were assisted at the scene by the Delphos Police and Fire Departments.