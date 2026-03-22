Community Good Friday service planned

Submitted information

Local pastors, leaders, and musicians will be hosting a community-wide Good Friday service at 12 p.m. Friday, April 3, in the Bagley Auditorium of the Marsh Foundation in Van Wert. Enter either the front doors facing Lincoln Highway or the back doors on the north side of the building. Parking is in front off Lincoln Highway or the back.

Participating in the service are pastors Gerld Baker (retired); Brad Custis, Church on the Horizon, Rick Eberle, Trinity Global Methodist; Gary Ginter, (retired); Vanlal Hruaia, First Presbyterian; Matt McGovern, Trinity Friends; Aaron McGranahan, Promise Church; David To. Trinity Global Methodist, and Bill Watson, Pentecostal Way. Musicians will include Greg and Kathy Pysh, Annette Hoverman, and Mark Tschantz and friends.

The service will include music, prayer, the story of Good Friday in a scriptural dramatization, and much more. A procession of the cross will begin at the Greenhouse on the Marsh campus beginning at 11:30 am.

The entire community of Van Wert is invited to attend and share in the unity of serving one Lord, Jesus – the Christ.