Good Friday Prayer Breakfast April 3

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The YMCA’s Good Friday Prayer Breakfast will be held on Friday, April 3, 2026, bringing community members together for breakfast, worship, and a morning program centered on prayer and encouragement. The doors will open at 6:30 a.m. for an open buffet breakfast served by Black Angus. The program will run from 7-8 a.m.

Guest speakers Derrin and Colby Kuhn will share a message focused on faith and hope, including reflections on how support from others can carry families through seasons that feel overwhelming. Their remarks will highlight the role community can play when life is uncertain.

Pastor David of the Church of Christ will participate as part of the annual Good Friday gathering. In past years, Pastor David has shared messages of faith, purpose, and hope, along with stories from his journeys that encourage listeners to keep moving forward.

Worship will be led by Jeremy Laukhuf, worship leader at First United Methodist Church.

The Good Friday Prayer Breakfast is open to the public. All are welcome to attend and join in prayer and encouragement.