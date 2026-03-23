Van Wert Police blotter 3/15-3/21/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 15 – an animal complaint was reported in the 700 block of High St.

Sunday, March 15 – trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Grant St.

Tuesday, March 17 – a report of telecommunications harassment was taken for an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of Allingham St.

Tuesday, March 17 – arrested Crystal L. Hill for public indecency for an incident that occurred in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Tuesday, March 17 – a vehicle was removed from the 300 block of Grant St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Tuesday, March 17 – arrested Tony Allen Powell Jr. on an outstanding warrant from Allen County Common Pleas Court.

Tuesday, March 17 – arrested Dawnja Fuentes in the 200 block of N. Washington St. on an outstanding warrant for contempt of court.

Wednesday, March 18 – a parking ticket was issued in the 200 block of E. First St.

Wednesday, March 18 – Monte I. Allen, 41, was arrested on an active warrant from Lima Municipal Court.

Wednesday, March 18 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.

Wednesday, March 18 – a theft/fraud report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, March 18 – arrested Jared Shaffer on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of N. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, March 18 – arrested Conner Carmean on a warrant from Van Wert Municipal Court.

Thursday, March 19 – arrested Maggie Davis on an outstanding warrant in the 200 block of Burt St.

Friday, March 20 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the area of S. Walnut St. and Greenwald St.

Friday, March 20 – arrested Larry E. Thomas for OVI while in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, March 21 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 500 block of South Ave.

Saturday, March 21 – a theft was reported in the 1300 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, March 21 – arrested Landon J. Clifton, 40, of Van Wert for domestic violence following an incident in the 200 block of Gay St.

Saturday, March 21 – arrested Kathleen Roby for OVI.