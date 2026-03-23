VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/20/2026

Friday, March 20, 2026

12:33 a.m. – Dispatched Willshire Fire to a location on Ohio 49 in Mercer County for a motor vehicle crash.

12:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Ohio 49 to assist Mercer County at a motor vehicle crash.

1:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a report of suspicious activity.

10:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of domestic violence.

11:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Main Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

12:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Brickner Road in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway.

1:17 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Dustman Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

3:39 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued out of Allen County, Ohio, for failure to appear. Charles A. Relyea, 41, of New Haven, Indiana, was transferred to Allen County.

4:15 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a report of a field fire on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township.

4:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Willshire Township for a report of suspicious activity.

5:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Ridge Township for a report of a subject who may have been in mental distress.

6:46 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident for a complaint of theft from a location on the Ohio Indiana State Line in Harrison Township.

8:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a report of theft.

8:55 p.m. – Dispatched the Ohio City Fire to an area of German Church Road in Harrison Township for a report of fire in the woods.

9:09 p.m. – Dispatched Willshire and Wren Fire to an area of White Road in Willshire Township for a report of a field fire.

9:32 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Union Township for a subject who was found to be incoherent.

10:55 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant at a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township. The warrant had been issued out of Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Ashley M. McCarthy, 43, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility. While attempting to serve the warrant, another subject at the location, Jason L. Mitchell, 52, of Van Wert, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, charged with obstructing justice, a fifth degree felony.