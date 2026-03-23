VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/21/2026

Saturday, March 21, 2026

1:00 a.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on U.S. 30 in Tully Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zook Road in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

9:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:39 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to the I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Tully Township.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Collins Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of domestic violence that had occurred on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township.

1:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Woodlawn Cemetery in Liberty Township.

3:50 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a report of a field fire on Palmer Road in Ridge Township.

4:51 p.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on South Bredeick Street in the City of Delphos for a subject who fell.

5:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:30 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Slack Road in Ridge Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

8:19 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject injured while bull riding.

8:32 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a location on Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of a fire. It was found to be a controlled burn.

9:36 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a location on Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a subject injured while bull riding.

11:32 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject with arm pain.