VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/22/2026

Sunday, March 22, 2026

1:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to check the welfare of a resident.

2:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a noise disturbance.

3:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:26 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Palmer Road in Ridge Township for a report of a field fire.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to contact a resident for Paulding County.

11:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Carpenter Road in Washington Township for a report of a vehicle parked in the roadway.

12:19 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Sterling Road in Jackson Township for a report of a field fire.

12:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sherman Street in the Village of Scott for a report of trespassing.

12:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Skinner Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a loose dog.

1:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dull Robinson Road in Pleasant Township for a report of identity theft.

1:58 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Jennings Township for a report of a field fire.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs.

4:09 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on Elm Sugar Road in Hoaglin Township for a medical alarm.

4:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Grant Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

5:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

5:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Wayne Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

6:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of Mendon Road in York Township for a report of a shed fire.

8:16 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a brush fire.

9:00 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Logan Everett Reed Linton, 33 of Haviland, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.