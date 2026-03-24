Holy Week schedule at Ohio City church

Submitted information

St. Paul’s Church in Ohio City has announced its Holy Week schedule.

It begins on Palm Sunday, March 29, with the annual breakfast at 8:45 a.m. and worship service at 10 a.m. featuring the children’s parade.

On Thursday, April 2, St. Paul’s Church will hold the Maundy Thursday service at 6:30 p.m. which will include Holy Communion.

On Friday, April 3, St. Paul’s Church will host the Convoy Community Good Friday service at 12 p.m. Area churches will join together for worship with Pastor Bill Thomas of the Convoy Methodist Church will bring the message. There will be a time of light snacks and fellowship to follow.

On Sunday, April 5, St. Paul’s Church will celebrate the resurrection with its Easter morning service at 10 a.m.

St. Paul’s Church welcomes everyone to come and join them for any and all of these special services. The church is located at 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City.