VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/23/2026

Monday, March 23, 2026

12:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

5:00 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

6:01 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a resident.

6:01 a.m. – Deputies made a routine traffic stop on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a speed violation. The driver, Edgar A. Escalante Zelada, 40, of Dayton, was to have no valid operator’s license. He was issued a citation for speed and no operators license and was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:50 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Union Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Thistlewood Court in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Spencer Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

6:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.

6:48 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on U.S. 224 in Jackson Township.

7:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in the Village of Wren to check an abandoned 911 call.

9:07 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Defiance Trail Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

9:37 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Sunrise Court in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a reaction to medication.

11:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of trespassing.

11:16 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 224 in Jackson Township for a report of a field fire.

11:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.