BOE approves union contract, to consider retire-rehires

These students and a few others at the Van Wert Early Childhood Center showed off their musical skills to the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education on Wednesday. They performed a pair of musicial numbers including “Wipeout” using Boom Whackers. Scott Truxell/Van Wert independent

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent editor

Personnel matters and contracts were at the forefront of Wednesday’s monthly meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education.

A day after it was ratified by the union, the school board unanimously approved a three-year negotiated agreement with the Van Wert Federation of Teachers. The agreement with the teachers’ union begins August 1 and runs through July 31, 2029, and includes annual raises of 3 percent, 3.5 percent and 3.5 percent. There’s also a one percent difference in health insurance. After the meeting, Superintendent Mark Bagley said contract negotiations went smootly.

The board accepted the retirement-resignations of Bagley and Director Curriculum and Instruction Chris Covey, effective June 30. Both are seeking re-employment under retire-rehire. The board will hold a public hearing for both at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22,

Several other resignations were accepted, including Julie Didion, middle school paraprofessional; Joshua Early, elementary school intervention specialist; and fourth grade teacher Natalie Ungruhn. The retirement-resignation of preschool teacher Rhonda Niemeyer was also accepted.

Sierra Poulson was approved as a social worker and Kyra Welch was hired as a fourth grade intervention specialist, both effective with 2026-2027 school year.

The list of sports for the upcoming school year was approved, including high school baseball, boys basketball, bowling, cross country, football, golf, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field and indoor track and field, along with girls basketball, bowling, cross country, soccer, softball, swimming and diving, tennis, track and field, volleyball and indoor track and field, plus co-ed cheerleading and wrestling. Middle school sports to be offered include boys basketball, cross country, football and track and field, girls basketball, cross country, track and field and volleyball, along with co-ed cheerleading and wrestling.

Board members approved a $1.1 million contract with Alexander & Bebout for Phase IV of the Eggerss Stadium renovation project (see previous story here). So far, $7.1 million has been spent on renovations at the downtown stadium.

The board also approved the 2027-2028 school calendar and requests for early completion of graduation requirements for five high school students Board members accepted nearly a dozen donations worth approximately $3,500 from invididuals, businesses and organizations.

A fun part of the meeting was a brief presentation from preschoolers and kindergartners from the Early Childhood Center. They’re learning about music and did an interactive performance with the board and others using “Boom Whackers” – colored plastic pipes that produce different sounds when hit. The students knew when to hit their notes by watching a video with corresponding colors. They performed classic song “Wipeout” and a newer tune by Kpop Demon Hunters.

The next meeting of the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education will be held at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 22, in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.