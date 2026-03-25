VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/24/2026

Tuesday, March 24, 2026

5:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

5:41 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a report of a field fire.

6:30 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject having a diabetic emergency.

6:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of an injured deer.

7:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of an injured deer.

9:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Cherry Street in the City of Delphos for a report of a loose dog.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to investigate a report of a vehicle running the lights of a school bus.

11:34 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to a cemetery in Paulding County.

1:12 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Kear Road in the City of Van Wert for a subject feeling dizzy.

1:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

2:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in Liberty Township for a report of a loose dog.

3:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

6:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Colwell Road in Union Township for a report of a loose dog.

6:48 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to a residence on Dog Creek Road in Jackson Township for a brush fire that was out of control.

7:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Fife Road in Hoaglin Township for an automated message of a possible crash.

8:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a dog.

9:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zook Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a protection order being violated. Adam John Custer, 35, of Pleasant Township, was later located on Van Wert Deatur Road and arrested for violating a protection order, a first degree felony. Custer was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.