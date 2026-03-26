CMC to hold Holy Week Services

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CONVOY — As we journey through Holy Week, the most sacred time of the Chrisian year, we invite you to gather with us for worship, reflection, and fellowship. Together we remember the final days of Jesus’ life and celebrate the hop of His resurrection at Convoy Methodist Church.

Good Friday Community Worship Service ~ 12 p.m. Friday, April 3, at St Paul’s Church 6077 German Church Road, Ohio City. Join us for this meaningful community service as Pastor Bill Thomas shares the message. The community offering will be received to support the Holden Family. Refreshments and fellowship will follow the service. Let us gather as a community and worship together.

Good Friday Worship Service ~ 7 p.m. Friday, April 3, in the Convoy Methodist sanctuary. The evening service will include Holy Communion, a message by Pastor Bill Thomas and special music by the choir presenting “It Is Finished.” Good Friday invites us into a quiet reflection and gratitude as we remember Christ’s great love and sacrifice.

Resurrection Sunday: ~ Easter Sunrise Service at 7 a.m., breakfast buffet following the sunrise service, Sunday School for all ages at 8:30 a.m. and the Easter worship service at 9:30 a.m. Our sanctuary will be beautifully adorned with Easter lilies as we rejoice in the resurrection. The choir will sing because He Lives/He Is Lord and Holy Communion will be celebrated.

The Convoy Methodist Church, located at 207 North Main in Convoy. All are welcome, we would love to have you worship with us.