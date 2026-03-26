VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/25/2026

Wednesday, March 25, 2026

12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

11:24 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brandon Michael Cooper, 28, of Oakwood, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kiger Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to an area of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a report of a field fire.

3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property.

5:48 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a field fire.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies spoke with residents having issues with a child being unruly.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township to check the report of a fire.

8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of a vehicle with no lights.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.