VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/25/2026
Wednesday, March 25, 2026
12:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.
11:24 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Brandon Michael Cooper, 28, of Oakwood, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.
3:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Kiger Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.
3:23 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to an area of Ohio 637 in Jackson Township for a report of a field fire.
3:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a motor vehicle crash that occurred on private property.
5:48 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a field fire.
6:25 p.m. – Deputies spoke with residents having issues with a child being unruly.
6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Hoaglin Road in Hoaglin Township to check the report of a fire.
8:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a complaint of a vehicle with no lights.
9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
POSTED: 03/26/26 at 7:03 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement