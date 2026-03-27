VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/26/2026

Thursday, March 26, 2026

2:32 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.

6:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township to check the welfare of a subject walking along the roadway.

6:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a juvenile outside alone.

8:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on South Lynn Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:17 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash on private property.

10:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

11:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a protection order violation.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

11:52 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township for a report of a lawn mower fire.

11:55 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was disoriented.

1:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:01 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on West Jefferson Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject having a seizure.

2:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Tully Township to assist the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a Bond Violation. Haley R. Capetillo, 25, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

4:25 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Convoy Road in Tully Township for a medical alarm.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Union Township for a report of domestic violence. Jesse William Miller, 35, of Union Township, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility on a Fourth-Degree Misdemeanor charge of Domestic Violence.

5:03 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on North Ball Road in the Village of Ohio City for a subject in severe pain.

5:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of fraud.

7:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of utility poles down in the roadway. CERT also responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

7:43 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a power line down in a tree causing sparks.

7:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Sterling Road in Jackson Township for a report of a utility pole down in the roadway. CERT also responded to the scene to assist with traffic.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Valam Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.