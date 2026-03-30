Van Wert Police blotter 3/22-3/29/26

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 22 – a drug offense report was taken in the 600 block of S. Shannon St.

Sunday, March 22 – a parking citation was issued in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St.

Sunday, March 22 – arrested Logan E.R. Linton in the 400 block of E. Main St. on a warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Monday, March 23 – a vehicle was removed from a residence in the 100 block of Keplar St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Monday, March 23 – a probation violation was reported.

Monday, March 23 – a vehicle was removed from a residence in the 100 block of S. Lynn St. due to a city ordinance violation.

Tuesday, March 24 – a parking ticket was issued in the 500 block of W. Main St.

Tuesday, March 24 – a two-vehicle non-injury crash occurred in the 300 block of E. Sycamore St.

Wednesday, March 25 – a city ordinance violation citation was issued in the 500 block of S. Chestnut St.

Wednesday, March 25 – James Worthington Jr. was charged with having a nuisance property in the 600 block of N. Race St.

Wednesday, March 25 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Wednesday, March 25 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

Thursday, March 26 – officers handed a domestic dispute in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Thursday, March 26 – arrested Haley Capetillo on warrants from both the Van Wert County and Mercer County Sheriff’s Offices. The arrest was made near S. Shannon St. and Woodland Ave.

Thursday, March 26 – breaking and entering was reported in the 800 block of Prospect Ave.

Friday, March 27 – arrested Kanelison Rilometo in the 700 block of S. Race St. on an outstanding warrant from Celina Municipal Court.

Friday, March 27 – an unruly juvenile report was taken in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Friday, March 27 – arrested Tawnie R. Joynson on an outstanding warrant.

Saturday, March 28 – a welfare check was conducted in the 500 block of Hospital Drive.

Saturday, March 28 – a miscellaneous incident was reported at the Van Wert Police Department.

Saturday, March 28 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd.

Saturday, March 28 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 1300 block of Rye Drive.

Saturday, March 28 – Brad Carpenter of Defiance was issued a citation for open container in a motor vehicle following a traffic stop in the 600 block of N. Washington St.

Sunday, March 29 – trespassing was reported in the 700 block of Spencer St.