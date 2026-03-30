VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/27/2026

Friday, March 27, 2026

1:07 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township to assist a disabled motorist.

1:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

3:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Louth Road in Jennings Township for a report of suspicious activity.

7:40 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:18 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a subject from a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

12:00 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a location on U.S. 127 in Mercer County to assist with a report of a structure fire.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township, attempting to locate a vehicle to check the welfare of an occupant.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Main Street in the Village of Venedocia for a complaint of his drive being partially blocked by a vehicle.

4:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 66 in Washington Township to check for a motor vehicle crash reported by automated detection.

6:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies conducted a routine traffic stop on U.S. 30 in Ridge Township. It was discovered that the occupant of the vehicle had an outstanding warrant issued by Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to report to jail. Tawnie R. Johnson, 37, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

8:41 p.m. – Dispatched Grover Hill Fire to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a brush fire.

11:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:42 p.m. – Deputies, while on routine patrol, located an unoccupied disabled vehicle on U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township. The vehicle was towed.