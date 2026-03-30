VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/28/2026

Saturday, March 28, 2026

12:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Road in Union Township for a report of an injured dog.

10:33 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject with a nosebleed.

11:43 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Elizabeth Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain and difficulty breathing.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of two loose dogs.

12:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a juvenile who may have been in distress.

12:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Tully Harrison Road in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

1:33 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from East Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point regarding a civil complaint and trespassing.

2:58 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a ditch fire.

4:54 p.m. – Dispatched Scott Fire to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a field fire.

5:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. Unit Two had struck Unit One and fled the scene. Unit Two was later located abandoned off the roadway. The vehicle was towed to impound. The incident remains under investigation.

7:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Griswold Street in the Village of Middle Point to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police.

8:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog.

10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

11:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of menacing that had taken place on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point.