VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/29/2026

Sunday, March 29, 2026

1:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township.

3:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police.

5:01 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Lorber Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

9:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Convoy Heller Road in Tully Township for a report of two loose dogs.

9:49 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Doner Road in Jackson Township to stand by as peace officers while a subject retrieved property.

11:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

12:09 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with an altered mental status.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

3:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mendon Road in Hoaglin Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:20 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Mendon Road in Ridge Township for a report of fraud.

4:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Adams Street in the Village of Middle Point for a report of an abandoned vehicle.

5:16 p.m. – Deputies spoke with Washington Township Trustees in ref to dumped trash on Middle Point Wetzel Road in Washington Township.

8:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a noise disturbance.

8:59 p.m. – Deputies conducted a traffic stop on East Third Street in the City of Van Wert. It was discovered that an occupant of the vehicle had an active warrant issued by the Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Adam C. Stripe, 47, of Van Wert, was arrested and transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.