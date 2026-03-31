National Doctor’s Day…

Staff at Van Wert Manor came together to celebrate National Doctor’s Day by passing out everyone’s favorite scones to honor the dedication and compassion of their medical providers. With the help of resident volunteer Mike Hire, the team distributed the treats bringing smiles to staff and physicians alike. Director of Nursing Elaine Barnes said Van Wert Manor’s doctors play a vital role in the health and well-being of our residents, and this was a small way to show gratitude for everything they do. Those helping lead the celebration included Barnes, Shante Norton RN, Katie Mosier LPN, Shenett DeWitt AD, Joy Flum FSS and Amy Beining ESS. Bob Barnes photos