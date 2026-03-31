VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 3/30/2026

Monday, March 30, 2026

3:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in York Township for a report of a loose horse.

9:46 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a Harrison Township trustee about a complaint of items being dumped on Harrison Township roads. Several items of furniture, toilets, door frames, snowmobile parts, and a mattress were dumped at different locations on Foster School Road, Harrison Center Road, Pancake Road, and Monmouth Road.

10:32 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Wellman Road in Washington Township for a report of theft.

11:10 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Elm Street in the Village of Middle Point for a subject who fell.

11:20 a.m.- Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert going to Middle Creek Cemetery in Paulding County.

12:47 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Stephanie Lane in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

1:03 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Harrison Willshire Road in Harrison Township to retrieve drug paraphernalia that was left along the roadway.

1:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:00 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Dutch John Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to the railroad crossing on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a report of the crossing signal malfunctioning.

5:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Elm Sugar Road in Jackson Township looking for a disoriented driver.

5:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of a reckless driver.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township to stand by as peace officers.

5:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Jackson Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a verbal dispute with a neighbor.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jeffery Lee Allen Kallas, 25, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Klinger Road in Tully Township to check the welfare of a resident.

11:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Third Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.