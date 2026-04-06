Delphos Police blotter 3/23-4/4/2026

Delphos Police

On 3-23-2026 – officers were sent to the 1300 block of Joshua St. to investigate a 911 hang-up call.

On 3-23-2026 – officers were sent to the 500 block of S. Pierce St. for an abandoned 911 call.

On 3-23-2026 – officers spoke with a male who stated that he had been assaulted the previous night and wanted to file a report.

On 3-24-2026 – officers were sent to the 1300 block of N. Main St. to investigate an alarm activation at a business.

On 3-24-2026 – officers spoke with a male who wished to file a report for extortion. The male told officers that he had met someone online and eventually sent her inappropriate pictures of himself. The male was then threatened to either send money or have the pictures exposed to friends and family.

On 3-24-2026 – officers responded to a residence on Bank St. for a male having a mental crisis due to alcohol and medical issues.

On 3-25-2025 – a male called the police department to report being threatened. The male told officers that he and his partner, who were going door to door selling internet, were threatened by a resident, and one of them was bitten by the resident’s dog.

On 3-25-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 1900 block of E. 5th St. to investigate a hit-and-run crash. Officers spoke with the driver of a semi-truck-trailer that was parked in the parking lot. The driver stated that a vehicle backed into his trailer and then fled the scene.

On 3-26-2026 – officers spoke with a male who called to report being the victim of an attempted online extortion. The male stated that someone contacted him demanding money or they would release inappropriate pictures of him.

On 3-26-2026 – officers received a call in reference to a small child walking in the roadway in the 100 block of S. Jefferson. Upon officers’ arrival, the child was back inside the residence with his mother.

On 3-27-2026 – officers were sent to the 300 block of W. 8th St. for the report of two unruly juveniles causing a disturbance in the home.

On 3-27-2026 – officers received a complaint from employees at a business on Spencerville Rd. The employees told officers that an unknown individual had placed an order with them using a stolen credit card. Another male who came to pick up the order claimed to be a middleman who had no knowledge of the stolen credit card. The incident remains under investigation.

On 3-28-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 1100 block of N. Main St. who reported that a male, against whom she has a protection order, had violated the protection order by sending her messages.

On 3-28-2026 – officers were sent to the 1100 block of Elida Ave. to investigate a minor private property crash involving two vehicles.

On 3-29-2026 – officers were dispatched to attempt to locate a male who had called a suicide hotline, threatening to harm himself. Officers checked local areas and requested agencies in another jurisdiction where the male may be staying to check for him, but he was not immediately located.

On 3-29-2026 – officers spoke with a male in the 500 block of W. 5th St. who wished to file a report for telecommunications harassment as he was receiving unwanted messages from family members.

On 3-30-2026 – a male called the police department to report that his daughter told him she was assaulted at Stadium Park by a group of juveniles. Officers investigated the incident, and a report was forwarded to the juvenile court prosecutor for review of charges.

On 3-30-2026 – officers responded to the 400 block of S. Franklin St. for a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke with all parties involved, and it was determined that no physical violence had occurred. A male left the residence to calm the situation down.

On 3-31-2026 – officers were sent to a residence in the 700 block of CW. Clime St. for an unknown incident, as a male had called 911 requesting assistance.

On 3-31-2026 – Delphos officers were asked to assist the Allen County Sheriff’s Office at a residence in the 10000 block of Elida Rd. A female in the residence reported that she was assaulted by her boyfriend, and he was refusing to allow her to leave.

On 4-01-2026 – officers spoke with a male at the police department who wished to file a theft report. The male told officers that he is the caretaker of a residence in Delphos and has noticed items missing from inside.

On 4-01-2026 – officers, along with Delphos Fire and Rescue, responded to the 300 block of W. 2nd St. for a report of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.

On 4-1-2026 – officers spoke with a female in the 700 block of W. Clime St. She reported that a female against whom she has a protection order may have violated the order by placing an eviction notice on her door. The female called back on 4-02-2026 and said that a second note was placed on the door.

On 4-03-2026 – officers were sent to the 300 block of N. Bredeick St. for a disturbance. A male at the residence stated that his adult son became angry after he was told to leave the residence.

On 4-03-2026 – a resident in the 700 block of W. Clime St. called to report that someone was taking pictures of her residence. It was discovered that the person taking pictures was legally doing so from the public sidewalk.

On 4-03-2026 – officers were dispatched to a business in the 1900 block of E. 5th St. for a theft complaint. Employees advised officers that an unknown male had entered the business and left without paying for items. The incident remains under investigation as video surveillance is being reviewed.

On 4-04-2026 – an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the investigation of the traffic offense, officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Nathan West, 24, of Van Wert, for operating the vehicle while intoxicated.

On 4-04-2026 – officers spoke with a female who called to report an incident with a delivery driver. The female stated that she saw the driver running stop signs and confronted them. The female stated that the driver nearly struck her while backing up as she was taking a picture of the vehicle.