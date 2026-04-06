Van Wert Police blotter 3/29-4/5/26

Van Wert Police

Sunday, March 29 – arrested Levi Martz, 23, of Haviland for OVI in the 8000 block of John Brown Rd.

Monday, March 30 – arrested Jeffery Kallas on an outstanding warrant in the 600 block of S. Washington St.

Tuesday, March 31 – a report was made in reference to criminal damaging done at Franklin Park.

Tuesday, March 31 – arrested John Justin Mares, 36, of Van Wert for domestic violence following an incident in the 700 block of S. Shannon St.

Tuesday, March 31 – a found property report was taken in the 600 block of W. Ervin Rd.

Tuesday, March 31 – a probation violation report was taken in the 700 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, March 31 – officers responded to a domestic dispute in the 200 block of Atwater Drive.

Tuesday, March 31 – officers assisted a distraught female in the area of Fox Rd. and S. Washington St.

Wednesday, April 1 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, April 2 – the police department took a report for a hit-skip accident with no injuries. It occurred in the 100 block of Fox Rd.

Thursday, April 2 – an animal complaint was received in the area of Bell Ave.

Thursday, April 2 – fraud was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, April 2 – an animal complaint report was taken in the 700 block of Congress Ave.

Thursday, April 2 – a trespassing report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Thursday, April 2 – arrested Jaydence Sanchez for domestic violence in the 400 block of S. Race St.

Friday, April 3 – a domestic violence report was taken in the 300 block of N. Walnut St. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Friday, April 3 – a report was made in reference to possible identity theft.

Friday, April 3 – a hit-skip crash occurred in the 800 block of E. Sycamore St.

Friday, April 3 – arrested David Krieg, 33, for disorderly conduct in the 300 block of George St.

Friday, April 3 – a welfare check was completed in the 900 block of Glenn St.

Saturday, April 4 – a criminal damaging report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Saturday, April 4 – disorderly conduct was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Saturday, April 4 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 700 block of S. Tyler St. After an investigation, Ryan Schaadt was arrested on two counts of domestic violence by threat and criminal damaging.

Saturday, April 4 – officers were assigned to a domestic incident in the 1100 block of Bell Ave. After an investigation, no charges were filed.

Saturday, April 5 – a miscellaneous incident was reported in the 1300 block of Larry St.