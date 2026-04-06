VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/2/2026

Thursday, April 2, 2026

2:21 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Middle Point to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:51 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Road in Washington Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

8:18 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township for a subject with back pain.

8:33 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to stand by as peace officers.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:43 a.m. – Dispatched Delphos EMS to a residence on Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a subject with chest pain.

11:41 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Maple Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a subject not feeling well.

12:43 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of vehicle damage.

1:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Water Street in the Village of Scott to assist a resident.

5:20 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of an injured deer.

7:27 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a subject who passed out.

8:08 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Pleasant Drive in Pleasant Township for a subject having a diabetic emergency.