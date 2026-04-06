VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/3/2026

Friday, April 3, 2026

11:29 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Crow Road in York Township for a subject who fell.

1:36 p.m. – Dispatched Scott EMS to a residence on U.S. 127 in Union Township for a subject who passed out.

2:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 81 in the Village of Elgin for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2026 Ram ProMaster driven by Jeffrey Anderson of Fort Wayne was preparing to make a left turn. A 2020 Chevrolet box truck driven by Timothy Maag of Putnam County attempted to pass Anderson, striking the vehicle. No injuries were reported.

2:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of someone dumping trash in a dumpster without permission.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:44 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Beamer Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of a protection order being violated.

5:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Monmouth Road in Harrison Township for a report of a loose dog.

5:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

6:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Washington Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of reckless driving.

6:17 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on West Walcott Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject not feeling well.

6:44 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by a Mercer County Court. Cheryl Ann Kirk, 37, of Fort Jennings, was arrested for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony, and was transported to Mercer County.

7:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Brittsan Road in Harrison Township to check a complaint of open burning.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a reported alarm on Kear Road in Pleasant Township.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a report of high water.

10:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of trespassing.

10:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township.

11:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 116 in York Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2011 BMW driven by Bowen Ayers of Harrison Township, was traveling northwest on Ohio 116 near the Venedocia Cemetery. Ayers lost control and ran off the roadway in the cemetery, striking numerous headstones. No injuries were reported.