VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/4/2026

Saturday, April 4, 2026

8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.

8:50 a.m. – Deputies arrested Ryan L. Schaadt, 41, of Van Wert, on a warrant held by the Van Wert City

Police, issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. Schaadt was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional

Facility.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zook Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace

officers.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a

motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.

7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.

8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of

menacing and trespassing.

10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.