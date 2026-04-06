VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/4/2026
Saturday, April 4, 2026
8:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.
8:50 a.m. – Deputies arrested Ryan L. Schaadt, 41, of Van Wert, on a warrant held by the Van Wert City
Police, issued by Van Wert Municipal Court. Schaadt was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional
Facility.
10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Zook Road in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace
officers.
11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a
motorist locked out of their vehicle.
3:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Sprague Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:10 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial fire alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.
6:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.
7:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wood Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of harassment.
8:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Galvin Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of
menacing and trespassing.
10:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Pleasant Township for a report of a disabled vehicle.
POSTED: 04/06/26 at 11:55 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement