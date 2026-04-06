VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/5/2026

Sunday, April 5, 2026

9:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bockey Road in Jackson Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. No injuries were reported. Deputies also took a report of a domestic dispute at the same time.

11:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Ridge Township for a complaint of a subject blowing grass into the roadway.

1:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Street in the Village of Willshire to recover a license plate.

5:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to stand by as peace officers.

4:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a low utility line.

5:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Richey Road in Pleasant Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

5:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 to contact a resident for the Van Wert City Police Department.

9:02 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of a loose horse.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident about a complaint of a civil dispute in Pleasant Township.

9:32 p.m. – Deputies checked the Village of Convoy, attempting to locate a stolen vehicle out of Paulding County.

9:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Harvey Road in Hoaglin Township to assist with an unruly juvenile.