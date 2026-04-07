VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/6/2026

Monday, April 6, 2026

3:58 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for an issue with a medical device.

5:34 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of the Ohio Indiana State Line Road in Harrison Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

10:20 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Vine Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a report of six loose dogs.

12:12 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with chest pain.

12:30 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Paulding County.

12:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a loose dog.

1:00 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from McConahay Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

1:58 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Ohio 116 in Jennings Township for a subject who fell.

2:59 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a report of theft.

3:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Oak Lane in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

3:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.

4:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:21 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Thatcher Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Jennings Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2005 Mercury Grand Marquis driven by Ryanne Wermer of Hoaglin Township was stopped at the stop sign at the intersection of Mendon Road and Jennings Road in Ridge Township. Wermer failed to clear the intersection and struck a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Kim Jacomet of Delphos, who was traveling eastbound on Jennings Road. Both vehicles had minor damage. No injuries were reported.

5:50 p.m. – While on routine patrol in the area of Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert Deputies located a subject with an active warrant issued out of Van Wert Municipal Court for failure to appear. Brandon M. Clark, 29, of Willshire, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

7:16 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Willshire Township for a subject with symptoms of a stroke.

7:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 637 in Hoaglin Township for a loose dog.