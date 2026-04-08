VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/7/2026

Tuesday, April 7, 2026

8:46 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a location on Westwood Drive in the City of Van Wert for a report of a gas leak.

8:49 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of possible trespassing.

9:44 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a caretaker for property on Mendon Road in York Township for a report of criminal damage.

10:43 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Sycamore Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having a seizure.

11:17 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert in Pleasant Township for a subject with a hip injury.

12:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a complaint of trespassing.

12:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on North Washington Street in the City of Van Wert to check the welfare of a dog.

1:42 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on East Koch Street in the Village of Convoy to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

3:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 127 in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:41 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Zook Road in Pleasant Township for a complaint of a protection order violation.

8:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Tyler Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a child custody dispute.

9:57 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert County Common Pleas Court for possession of a fentanyl-related compound. Zachariah Phillip Germann, 38, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.