VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/8/2026

Wednesday, April 8, 2026

7:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Frothingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

9:03 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a bond violation. Jeremy Charles Dunbar, 29, of Putnam County, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

9:24 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Jefferson Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

12:35 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

4:24 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist.

6:18 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township to remove debris from the roadway.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a complaint of trespassing.

7:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township for a complaint of trespassing.

8:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Riley Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of a deceased person. No foul play is suspected.

8:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bank Street in the City of Delphos for a loose dog.

9:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a disabled motorist.

9:48 p.m. – Deputies, along with Middle Point Fire and EMS, responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 697 in Washington Township. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.