VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/9/2026

Thursday, April 9, 2026

12:36 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

2:08 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Bellis Road in the Village of Middle Point to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:23 am. – Deputies responded to an area of West Fifth Street in the City of Delphos for a dog complaint.

2:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Market Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of three loose dogs.

4:48 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Van Wert Willshire Road in Pleasant Township for a subject who fell.

4:57 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to an area of Wolfcale Road in Harrison Township for a report of a ditch fire.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on John Brown Road in Pleasant Township.

8:35 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Linn Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who was not feeling well.

8:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bell Avenue in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.