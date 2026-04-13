Van Wert Police blotter 4/5-4/11/2026
Van Wert Police
Sunday, April 5 – a report of trespassing was taken while in the area of Ervin Rd. and Bell Ave.
Monday, April 6 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Monday, April 6 – arrested Lisa Dawn Benschneider for OVI in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.
Monday, April 6 – a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of South Ave.
Monday, April 6 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Monday, April 6 – arrested Ethan P. Moore for assault for an incident in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.
Monday, April 6 – Brandon M. Clark was arrested on a warrant near Ervin Rd. and S. Washington St.
Tuesday, April 7 – arrested Jonie Pierce for OVI.
Tuesday, April 7 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of S. Vine St.
Wednesday, April 8 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 600 block of N. Market St.
Wednesday, April 8 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.
Thursday, April 9 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Keplar St.
Thursday, April 9 – an animal cruelty incident was reported.
Thursday, April 9 – a mental health report was taken in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.
Friday, April 10 – a report was made in reference to a trespassing incident in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.
Saturday, April 11 – a three vehicle hit-skip crash occurred in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.
Saturday, April 11 – an assault was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway. The incident remains under investigation.
Saturday, April 11 – a report was made in reference to a menacing issue that had occurred a couple of days prior.
Saturday, April 11 – arrested Tyler C. Enmark in the 900 block of Glenn St. on a warrant for his arrest out of Mercer County.
Saturday, April 11 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.
Saturday, April 11 – menacing was reported in the 500 block of S. Tyler St.
Saturday, April 11 – arrested Christopher Runyon in the 100 block of Bonnewitz Ave. on a warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.
Saturday, April 11 – officers were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for an assault.
POSTED: 04/13/26 at 6:34 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement