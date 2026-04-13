Van Wert Police blotter 4/5-4/11/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 5 – a report of trespassing was taken while in the area of Ervin Rd. and Bell Ave.

Monday, April 6 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, April 6 – arrested Lisa Dawn Benschneider for OVI in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Monday, April 6 – a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of South Ave.

Monday, April 6 – a non-criminal report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, April 6 – arrested Ethan P. Moore for assault for an incident in the 1000 block of Oak Lane.

Monday, April 6 – Brandon M. Clark was arrested on a warrant near Ervin Rd. and S. Washington St.

Tuesday, April 7 – arrested Jonie Pierce for OVI.

Tuesday, April 7 – a report was taken after a welfare check was conducted in the 300 block of S. Vine St.

Wednesday, April 8 – a telephone harassment report was taken in the 600 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, April 8 – a domestic violence incident was reported in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.

Thursday, April 9 – a domestic dispute was reported in the 200 block of Keplar St.

Thursday, April 9 – an animal cruelty incident was reported.

Thursday, April 9 – a mental health report was taken in the 1100 block of Olympic Drive.

Friday, April 10 – a report was made in reference to a trespassing incident in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.

Saturday, April 11 – a three vehicle hit-skip crash occurred in the 700 block of N. Jefferson St.

Saturday, April 11 – an assault was reported in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway. The incident remains under investigation.

Saturday, April 11 – a report was made in reference to a menacing issue that had occurred a couple of days prior.

Saturday, April 11 – arrested Tyler C. Enmark in the 900 block of Glenn St. on a warrant for his arrest out of Mercer County.

Saturday, April 11 – a disorderly conduct report was taken in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Saturday, April 11 – menacing was reported in the 500 block of S. Tyler St.

Saturday, April 11 – arrested Christopher Runyon in the 100 block of Bonnewitz Ave. on a warrant from Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Saturday, April 11 – officers were called to the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway for an assault.