VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/10/2026

Friday, April 10, 2026

2:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

6:35 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wren Landeck Road in Liberty Township for a report of a semi-truck partially in the ditch. The incident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

9:21 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Ohio 709 in Liberty Township for a complaint of fraud.

10:05 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Gamble Road in Ridge Township.

2:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Leeson Avenue in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

4:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of West Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for an automated report of a possible crash.

2:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Monmouth Road in Harrison Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shane Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

5:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Banner Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a resident.

10:24 p.m. – Deputies, along with the Ohio City Fire, responded to an area of Jones Hughes Road in York Township for a report of a possible motor vehicle crash. Deputies arrived and located an unoccupied vehicle. There were signs of possible injury. Deputies deployed a drone and located the driver lying in the woods. Van Wert EMS and Lutheran Air responded to the scene. The accident was investigated by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.