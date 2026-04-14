VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/13/2026

Monday, April 13, 2026

3:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Richey Road in Pleasant Township for a report of an odor.

4:11 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of a subject walking in the roadway.

4:48 a.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township for a subject who fell.

6:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Stripe Road in Hoaglin Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

9:58 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on South Shannon Street in the City of Van Wert to recover property that was located.

10:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Union Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:49 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a subject having complications from recent surgery.

12:39 p.m. – Deputies responded to the Van Wert County Courthouse to assist the Adult Parole Officer.

1:22 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of theft that occurred in Tully Township.

2:52 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Church Road in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Slane Road in Hoaglin Township for a complaint of trespassing.

4:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Willshire-Ohio City Road in Liberty Township for a report of a disabled vehicle in the roadway.

5:37 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township to remove debris from the roadway.

8:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 709 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a dog inside a vehicle.

8:59 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point Fire to an area of Ohio 697 in Washington Township for a report of a grass fire.

9:18 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to an area of U.S. 127 for a report of a subject having difficulty breathing.

10:31 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject who fell.