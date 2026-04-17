VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/15/2026

Wednesday, April 15, 2026

5:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Charlotte Circle in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:05 a.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a community control violation. Corbin Michael Delgado, 21, of Paulding County, was returned to the Paulding County Jail.

11:48 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Bowers Road in Union Township for a complaint of fraud.

12:14 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point to stand by as peace officers.

1:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

1:16 p.m. – Dispatched Spencerville EMS to a residence on Louth Road in Jennings Township for a subject who fell.

1:30 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Ohio 81 in Jennings Township for a subject having difficulty walking.

2:10 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Franklin Street in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:27 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township for a stray dog in their vehicle.

3:32 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Dixon Cavett Road in Union Township for a complaint of damage to a vehicle.

3:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of National Court in the City of Van Wert for a report of a loose dog.

3:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a domestic dispute.

4:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Ervin Road in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:25 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a subject with abdominal pain.

5:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash on Ohio 637 in Jackson Township. A 2022 Hyundai Venue driven by Donald Jewel of Indiana was southbound on Ohio 637 near U.S. 224. His vehicle was then rear-ended by a 2009 Chevrolet Impala driven by Cindy Young of Defiance, who was also southbound on Ohio 637. No injuries were reported.

6:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio 49 in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

7:14 p.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a civil complaint.

7:31 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residential alarm on Knittle Road in Ridge Township.

10:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 224 in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

10:18 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for a aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth degree felony. Theresa Louise Bakle, 40, of Van Wert, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

10:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 224 in Hoaglin Township for a report of a subject lying in the roadway. The subject was later located at a residence and warned for disorderly conduct.