VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/16/2026

Thursday, April 16, 2026

5:38 a.m. – Deputies, along with Van Wert EMS, responded to an area of Van Wert Decatur Road in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash. A 2016 Buick Encore driven by Gage Cason of Fort Wayne was westbound in the 10000 block of Van Wert Decatur Rd. when he had an unknown medical episode. His car then drifted off the left side of the roadway into the ditch, striking a sign before reentering the roadway and coming to a rest on the right shoulder of the roadway. The car sustained damage to the front passenger corner of the vehicle. Cason was transported to OhioHealth Van Wert Hospital by Van Wert EMS.

7:25 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a complaint of theft.

7:56 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of State Road in Ridge Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

12:59 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Ridge Township for a report of reckless driving.

4:06 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City to assist another EMS unit.

4:21 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert Fire to a commercial alarm on U.S. 127 in Hoaglin Township.

4:54 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Feasby Wisener in Tully Township for a report of fraud.

5:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City to check an open line 911 call.

5:50 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dull Robinson Road in Union Township for a report of fraud.

7:05 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Mason Street in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of juveniles riding around on an ATV.

7:12 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Walnut Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

8:40 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject not feeling well.

8:45 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:38 p.m. – Deputies, along with Convoy EMS, to a medical alarm at a residence on Shaner Road in Tully Township.