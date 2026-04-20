VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/17/2026

Friday, April 17, 2026

1:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

3:28 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Carmean Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of a suspicious person.

3:32 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Wetzel Road in Hoaglin Township to check the welfare of a resident.

7:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Union Township to stand by as peace officers.

10:25 a.m. – Deputies spoke with a resident from Schumm Road in Willshire Township for a complaint of telecommunications harassment.

10:38 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Tully Township for a report of reckless driving.

12:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Road in Liberty Township for a complaint of fraud.

6:11 p.m. – Dispatched Middle Point EMS to a location on Lincoln Highway in Ridge Township for a subject with high blood pressure.

6:25 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Tully Harrison Road in Harrison Township for a complaint of menacing.

6:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 66 in Washington Township for a complaint of menacing.

6:55 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist with an unruly juvenile.

8:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11:13 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject with stroke symptoms.

11:35 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a report of domestic violence.