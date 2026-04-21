VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/20/2026

Monday, April 20, 2026

9:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 709 in Liberty Township to check the welfare of a juvenile.

1:28 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a report of an attempted theft.

2:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Greenville Road in Liberty Township in Ridge Township for a complaint of grass being blown on the roadway.

4:18 p.m. – Deputies served two warrants issued by Van Wert Common Pleas Court for bond violations. Derek B. Eland, 33, of Van Wert, is being held at the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

5:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township for a complaint of domestic violence.

6:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of fraud.

9:16 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Green Street in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:33 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a semi-truck being sideswiped and damaged by another semi-truck that continued driving.

9:46 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a complaint of a suspicious person on a golf cart.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Northfield Drive in the Village of Middle Point for a complaint of a barking dog.

10:34 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a civil dispute.