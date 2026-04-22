VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/21/2026

Tuesday, April 21, 2026

2:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

4:28 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.

5:14 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.

6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to contact a resident for Wells County, Indiana.

8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Common Pleas Court House to assist the Adult Parole Officer with an inmate.

10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

8:09 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of a gas leak.

8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a complaint of fraud.

9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.