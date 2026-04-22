VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/21/2026
Tuesday, April 21, 2026
2:54 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
4:28 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject who fell.
5:14 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy for a subject having difficulty breathing.
6:16 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren to contact a resident for Wells County, Indiana.
8:27 a.m. – Deputies responded to the Common Pleas Court House to assist the Adult Parole Officer with an inmate.
10:19 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
11 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
2:45 p.m. – Deputies assisted with a Funeral Escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
6:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.
7:15 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
8:09 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy Fire to a residence on State Line Road in Tully Township for a report of a gas leak.
8:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Harrison Township for a complaint of fraud.
9:58 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of North Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a report of an occupied suspicious vehicle.
POSTED: 04/22/26 at 11:45 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement