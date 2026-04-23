VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/22/2026

Wednesday, April 22, 2026

12:03 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Liberty Union Road in Pleasant Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

2:13 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

7:47 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. Route 30 in Washington Township for a motor vehicle crash involving a deer. No injuries were reported.

8:44 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Main Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of two loose dogs.

9:41 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Hogan Street in the Village of Willshire for a report of domestic violence.

12:15 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on East Koch Street in the Village of Ohio City for a subject with leg pain.

2:07 p.m. – Deputies served a warrant issued by Van Wert Juvenile Court for Civil Contempt. Travis Coty Hatton, 34, of New Lebanon, was transported to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility.

3:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Dixon Cavette Road in Union Township to stand by as peace officers.

4:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on McConahay Road in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of a resident.

5:04 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Main Street in Pleasant Township to check the welfare of juveniles.

5:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of a low utility line.

5:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on East Jackson Street in the Village of Wren for a complaint of theft.

9:17 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

10:22 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Hall Drive in the Village of Convoy for a subject with pain in their neck and head.