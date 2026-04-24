VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/23/2026

Thursday, April 23, 2026

6:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.

10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Charlotte Circle in the City of Van Wert for complaints of threats received while in the Village of Convoy.

11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in York Township for a complaint of criminal damage.

12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.

12:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert-Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police.

6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of a subject having a mental crisis.

9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a subject trespassing.