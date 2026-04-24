VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/23/2026
Thursday, April 23, 2026
6:57 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of reckless driving.
10:10 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Charlotte Circle in the City of Van Wert for complaints of threats received while in the Village of Convoy.
11:09 a.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Mendon Road in York Township for a complaint of criminal damage.
12:26 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Mentzer Church Road in Tully Township to check an abandoned 911 call.
12:49 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Rockford Road in the Village of Willshire to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.
1:57 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Van Wert-Decatur Road in Pleasant Township to assist the Van Wert Police.
6:41 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Willshire Ohio City Road in Willshire Township for a report of a subject having a mental crisis.
9:19 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on State Route 49 in Harrison Township for a report of a subject trespassing.
POSTED: 04/24/26 at 12:10 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement