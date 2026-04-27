Bank book drive in Van Wert, Delphos

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First Financial Bank will soon launch its annual book drive to support financial literacy, collecting books from the community in specially marked bins at all First Financial locations from May 4 through May 30.

Books can be left with First Financial at 1163 S. Shannon St. in Van Wert and 202 N. Main St. in Delphos. Donated books can focus on financial literacy or any topic. At the conclusion of the book drive, First Financial will deliver books to local schools, libraries and nonprofit organizations.

Between May 4-30, book donations may be dropped off at First Financial Bank locations in Van Wert and Delphos. Photo provided

“Supporting financial literacy is key to our goal of becoming a strong financial partner to the communities we serve, but supporting literacy initiatives of any kind is extremely important,” said Roddell McCullough, chief corporate responsibility officer for First Financial. “Delivery day, when we hand off these books for the people in the community, is always a fun moment for us. We’re excited to team up with our neighbors to fill the collection bins with some great titles this year.”

Facilitating opportunities to enhance financial literacy is an important element of First Financial’s community development strategy. First Financial has been conducting local book drives since 2022, and last year’s drive brought in 5,726 books from throughout First Financial’s footprint. First Financial also provides free, self-paced financial learning resources on its website, bankatfirst.com.

First Financial supports local communities with several other initiatives throughout the year, as well. First Financial teamed up with local communities in five states to fight hunger last fall by collecting more than 9,800 food items to be donated to people in need.

First Financial and the First Financial Foundation are making significant progress in multiple areas on the $2.4 billion, five-year Community Benefits Agreement (CBA) with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition that began in 2024. The bank has already reached $9.6 million of its $18 million goal for philanthropy under the CBA.