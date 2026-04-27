Van Wert Police blotter 4/19-4/25/2026
Van Wert Police
Sunday, April 19 – an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Fisher Ave. for a report of criminal damaging.
Sunday, April 19 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.
Sunday, April 19 – an officer took a theft report while in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Sunday, April 19 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St.
Sunday, April 19 – a report of domestic violence and menacing was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Monday, April 20 – arrested Derek B. Eland, 33, of Van Wert, for felonious assault following an incident in the 800 block of N. Washington St.
Monday, April 20 – a report of telephone harassment was taken while in the 200 block of Keplar St.
Monday, April 20 – a miscellaneous motor vehicle report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Monday, April 20 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Garden Ave.
Tuesday, April 21 – arrested Tyreal Brought for disorderly conduct by intoxication in the 300 block of N. Washington St.
Tuesday, April 21 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 200 block of Middle St.
Tuesday, April 21 – officers assisted EMS in the 200 block of Raymond St.
Tuesday, April 21 – officers assisted a distraught male in the 300 block of Bonnewitz Ave.
Tuesday, April 21 – officers responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Burt St.
Tuesday, April 21 – the Van Wert Police Department handled a dispute in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.
Wednesday, April 22 – fraud/theft was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.
Wednesday, April 22 – a theft report was taken in the 100 block of Spencer Drive after an internet scam occurred.
Wednesday, April 22 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Crawford St.
Wednesday, April 22 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St. The incident remains under investigation.
Wednesday, April 22 – a report was taken in the 11000 block of Ohio 118 after a civil protection order violation was reported.
Wednesday, April 22 – a non-criminal report was taken after property was found in the 200 block of N. Market St.
Wednesday, April 22 – a menacing report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.
Wednesday, April 22 – criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Fisher Ave. The incident remains under investigation.
Wednesday, April 22 – a probation violation report was generated.
Thursday, April 23 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Pleasant St.
Thursday, April 23 – a protection order violation report was taken at the police station.
Thursday, April 23 – a female at Casey’s was believed to have a warrant for her arrest. After an investigation, the female’s identity was mistaken and she was released.
Friday, April 24 – trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. No charges were filed.
Friday, April 24 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 800 block of W. Main St.
Friday, April 24 – an assault report was taken while in the 100 block of S. Shannon St.
Saturday, April 25 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.
Saturday, April 25 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 200 block of S. Washington St.
Saturday, April 25 – a juvenile was arrested for assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.
Saturday, April 25 – a criminal mischief report was taken in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.
POSTED: 04/27/26 at 6:46 am. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement