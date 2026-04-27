Van Wert Police blotter 4/19-4/25/2026

Van Wert Police

Sunday, April 19 – an officer was dispatched to the 200 block of Fisher Ave. for a report of criminal damaging.

Sunday, April 19 – a disorderly conduct incident was reported in the 100 block of E. Crawford St.

Sunday, April 19 – an officer took a theft report while in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Sunday, April 19 – a theft was reported in the 600 block of N. Jefferson St.

Sunday, April 19 – a report of domestic violence and menacing was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, April 20 – arrested Derek B. Eland, 33, of Van Wert, for felonious assault following an incident in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Monday, April 20 – a report of telephone harassment was taken while in the 200 block of Keplar St.

Monday, April 20 – a miscellaneous motor vehicle report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Monday, April 20 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 100 block of Garden Ave.

Tuesday, April 21 – arrested Tyreal Brought for disorderly conduct by intoxication in the 300 block of N. Washington St.

Tuesday, April 21 – a trespassing incident was reported in the 200 block of Middle St.

Tuesday, April 21 – officers assisted EMS in the 200 block of Raymond St.

Tuesday, April 21 – officers assisted a distraught male in the 300 block of Bonnewitz Ave.

Tuesday, April 21 – officers responded to an animal complaint in the 300 block of Burt St.

Tuesday, April 21 – the Van Wert Police Department handled a dispute in the 1100 block of S. Shannon St.

Wednesday, April 22 – fraud/theft was reported in the 800 block of N. Washington St.

Wednesday, April 22 – a theft report was taken in the 100 block of Spencer Drive after an internet scam occurred.

Wednesday, April 22 – a theft report was taken in the 500 block of E. Crawford St.

Wednesday, April 22 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 800 block of W. Main St. The incident remains under investigation.

Wednesday, April 22 – a report was taken in the 11000 block of Ohio 118 after a civil protection order violation was reported.

Wednesday, April 22 – a non-criminal report was taken after property was found in the 200 block of N. Market St.

Wednesday, April 22 – a menacing report was taken in the 500 block of E. Main St.

Wednesday, April 22 – criminal mischief was reported in the 200 block of Fisher Ave. The incident remains under investigation.

Wednesday, April 22 – a probation violation report was generated.

Thursday, April 23 – a theft was reported in the 300 block of Pleasant St.

Thursday, April 23 – a protection order violation report was taken at the police station.

Thursday, April 23 – a female at Casey’s was believed to have a warrant for her arrest. After an investigation, the female’s identity was mistaken and she was released.

Friday, April 24 – trespassing was reported in the 300 block of Towne Center Blvd. No charges were filed.

Friday, April 24 – a domestic dispute report was taken in the 800 block of W. Main St.

Friday, April 24 – an assault report was taken while in the 100 block of S. Shannon St.

Saturday, April 25 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 200 block of N. Walnut St.

Saturday, April 25 – criminal trespassing was reported in the 200 block of S. Washington St.

Saturday, April 25 – a juvenile was arrested for assault in the 1200 block of Lincoln Highway.

Saturday, April 25 – a criminal mischief report was taken in the 1200 block of S. Shannon St.

