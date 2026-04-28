Delphos Police blotter 4/19-4/24/2026

Delphos Police

On 4-19-2026 – officers responded to the 600 block of S. Bredeick St. for a possible domestic violence complaint. A female reported to officers that the father of her child brandished a firearm while she was at his residence picking up items. Officers investigated the incident.

On 4-20-2026 – officers were sent to the 700 block of N. Main St. for a domestic violence complaint. Officers spoke with a male and a female at the residence who had been in a verbal altercation.

On 4-21-2026 – officers spoke with a male who reported that his son had left the residence, driving a vehicle, and that he was intoxicated. Officers searched the area for the vehicle but did not locate it.

On 4-21-2026 – an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle after observing the driver commit a traffic offense. During the traffic stop, officers found probable cause to arrest the driver, Jeffrey Warnement, 69, of Elida, for having weapons under disability. Other charges are currently pending. While investigating the traffic stop, a second male, Daniel Warnement, 58, of Delphos, arrived on the scene and was arrested for obstructing official business and resisting arrest.

On 4-22-2026 – officers were dispatched to the 700 block of N. Main St. for an unwanted guest complaint. A female there stated that her fiancé’s sister was at the residence, and she was not welcome. Officers informed the female that they could not make her leave, as she was visiting a resident.

On 4-22-2026 – officers were sent to the 200 block of W. Clime St. for a neighbor dispute involving a dog. One person was upset that their neighbor’s dog came onto their property and a verbal altercation ensued.

On 4-22-2026 – a female called the police department to file a report. She stated that she is receiving unwanted messages on Facebook Messenger from a male who is threatening to assault her son.

On 4-23-2026 – officers, along with Delphos Fire and Rescue, were dispatched to a vehicle on fire in the 400 block of Moxie Lane. Officers arrived and deployed fire extinguishers until the fire department arrived.

On 4-23-2026 – the Delphos School Resource Officer was made aware of a student assaulting teachers and leaving the school. The student was apprehended by the SRO and later released to his father. Charges will be reviewed by the Van Wert County Juvenile Court prosecutor.

On 4-23-2026 – an officer on patrol conducted a traffic stop on a female after observing traffic violations. The female was visibly upset and making threats to harm herself. Delphos EMS arrived on scene and began assisting the female. One fire and rescue personnel was injured when her finger was dislocated and fractured by the female. The female was transported to the hospital and will be facing criminal charges.

On 4-24-2026 – officers were made aware of an active warrant for Micheala Bronson, 31, of Delphos. Bronson was taken into custody and transported to the Allen County Jail.

On 4-24-2026 – officers responded to the 100 block of E. 2nd St. for an unwanted guest. Officers arrived and found that the male had already left the establishment.