VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/24/2026

Friday, April 24, 2026

1:53 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

5:29 a.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Old Tile Factory Road in Pleasant Township for a medical alarm.

6:43 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Bowers Road in Union Township for a report of a motor vehicle crash involving a deer.

6:54 a.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

7:36 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Middle Point Wetzel Road in Jackson Township for a report of a suspicious person.

9:48 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

9:59 a.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a residence on Walcot Street in the Village of Willshire for a subject having a panic attack.

12:02 p.m. – Dispatched Van Wert EMS to a location on Towne Center Boulevard in the City of Van Wert for a subject who was disoriented.

1:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township to check an open line 911 call.

3:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Tully Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.

3:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Allingham Street in the City of Van Wert for a complaint of a loose dog.

3:29 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Bergner Road in Union Township for a report of a missing juvenile. The juvenile was located.

4:51 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Schumm Road in Willshire Township to check an open line 911 call.

6:05 p.m. – Dispatched Wren EMS to a location on Decatur Road in the Village of Willshire for a subject who fell.

10:38 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Industrial Drive in the City of Van Wert to assist the Van Wert Police Department.

10:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of a vehicle in the ditch.