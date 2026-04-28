VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/25/2026
Saturday, April 25, 2026
12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.
9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.
11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.
11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a tree across the roadway.
11:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.
1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of loose chickens.
4:42 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a carbon monoxide alarm.
6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property.
7:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.
8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a subject in mental distress.
9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Short Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a juvenile.
10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject driving in the wrong direction.
POSTED: 04/28/26 at 3:11 pm. FILED UNDER: Law Enforcement