VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/25/2026

Saturday, April 25, 2026

12:14 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on Middle Point Road in Ridge Township.

9:39 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Feasby Wisener Road in Tully Township for a report of a suspicious vehicle.

11:10 a.m. – Deputies assisted with a funeral escort from the City of Van Wert to Ridge Cemetery.

11:26 a.m. – Deputies responded to an area of Ohio City Venedocia Road in Liberty Township for a tree across the roadway.

11:45 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Liberty Union Road in Liberty Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

1:06 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 127 in Liberty Township for a report of loose chickens.

4:42 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to a residence on South Main Street in the Village of Ohio City for a carbon monoxide alarm.

6:56 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on Fox Road in the City of Van Wert for a motor vehicle crash on private property.

7:32 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on U.S. 224 in Pleasant Township to contact a resident for the Van Wert Police Department.

8:40 p.m. – Deputies responded to a location on U.S. 30 in Union Township for a report of a subject in mental distress.

9:13 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on West Short Street in the Village of Ohio City to check the welfare of a juvenile.

10:23 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Pleasant Township for a report of a subject driving in the wrong direction.