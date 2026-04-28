VWCO Sheriff’s activity log 4/26/2026

Sunday, April 26, 2026

12:25 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Burris Road in Liberty Township for a subject having difficulty breathing.

8:04 a.m. – Deputies responded to a commercial alarm on West Tully Street in the Village of Convoy.

11:03 a.m. – Dispatched Ohio City Fire to an area of U.S. 127 in Mercer County for a report of a structure fire.

11:30 a.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a report of theft.

12:50 p.m. – Dispatched Ohio City EMS to a residence on Ohio 118 in Liberty Township for a subject having a seizure.

1:09 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Ohio 49 in Willshire Township to assist a motorist locked out of their vehicle.

1:15 p.m. – Dispatched Convoy EMS to a residence on Dixon Cavett Road in Tully Township for a subject with chest pain.

4:01 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of East Tully Street in the Village of Convoy to check an abandoned 911 call.

6:08 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on North Cherry Street in the Village of Convoy for a report of an unruly juvenile.

6:53 p.m. – Deputies responded to a residence on Lincoln Highway in Pleasant Township for a property line dispute.

7:36 p.m. – Deputies responded to an area of U.S. 30 in Washington Township for a report of an occupied disabled vehicle.